Stars of 'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things' show us how to appreciate the small stuff

Just in time for Valentine's Day you can snuggle up at home with Amazon's sweet new romance, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.

The film stars Kyle Allen as Mark and Kathryn Newton as Margaret, two teens who find themselves stuck in a time loop together where they relive the same day over and over again. Along the way, they commit to finding every perfect little moment they can.

The stars tell ABC Audio the film is a good reminder to everyone to appreciate small moments, especially as we’re all stuck in our own “time loop” of sorts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think that it’s really certainly helped me survive the pandemic and quarantine,” Allen says. “…Really committing to the present moment and the people around you and what’s happening right now, what’s happening right in this moment, that you can appreciate.”

Newton adds, “I felt like everyone on the movie started noticing all these perfect things all the time, you know, and I loved that. Everyone was talking about it, they’d be like, ‘I was in line at Starbucks and I saw this cute couple and they were perfect.’”

“And so you just started to pay attention to different things,” she continues. “And maybe that’s just the magic of making a movie, but that feeling never really left me. So I see perfect things all the time and you just have to hang on to them.”

As for a “tiny perfect” way to watch the film with your loved one this Valentine’s Day weekend, Newton recommends: “I think it’s the best movie to watch with somebody and hold their hand the whole time.”

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is available on Amazon Prime Video now.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.