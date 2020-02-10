Starz announces three more Power spinoffs, in the wake of the show’s season finale

Photo credit: D’Andrea Michael/ Daniel PrakopcykAfter six gut-punching, enticing seasons, the hit Starz drama Power has officially come to an end. But not really.

Producer and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson announced the expansion of the Power universe, including three additional series.

Sunday night’s season finale closed with Tasha St. Patrick, played by Naturi Naughton, charged with the murder of her husband, James st. Patrick, aka Ghost, and their son Tariq, played by Micahel Rainey, Jr., going off to college.

The first new series, Power Book II: Ghost, follows Power, with the original cast and two fresh new faces: Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige and platinum-selling artist and actor Method Man.

The prequel story Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes a trip down memory lane with character Kanan, played by 50 Cent, in his early years, learning the rules to the game in the 90s.

Candidate Rashad Tate, played by Larenz Tate, isn’t off the hook either, as we take a look at his pursuits in the ruthless world of politics in Power Book IV: Influence. As usual, Tommy, played by Joseph Sikora, is in the wind and has left New York, but is expected to return for Power Book V: Force.

The new series will be produced by Lionsgate Television and available exclusively through Starz’ international platform, STARZPLAY.

“These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set Power in a class of its own,” Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a statement.

Power Book II: Ghost is expected to debut in June.