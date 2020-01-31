Stay in superhero shape with Chris Hemsworth's Super Bowl party recipes

Centr(LOS ANGELES) — With the average American hoovering up as many as 6,000 calories at a Super Bowl game, it’s pretty much assured that fitness isn’t on the minds of many during the Big Game, except for those playing it.

For anyone who wants to stick to their diets during Sunday’s festivities — yes, there are some of us out there — a hero has arrived: Chris Hemsworth.

Although he required prosthetics to play the out-of-shape ‘Bro Thor’ in Avengers: Endgame, Hemsworth’s still in super-heroic shape. And with the fitness app Centr, he’s sharing some recipes that will fit during a Super Bowl party — and leave you able to fit in your pants afterward.

The subscription-based app has a 7-day free trial, and there you can find party-ready recipes for coconut chicken lettuce wraps, zucchini fritters, and a ham, arugula and olive pizza — though the interactive workout/nutrition app features dozens of other recipes for breakfast lunch and dinner, as well as workout routines in case you don’t behave from kickoff to post-game.

The app gives users access to workout and fitness regimens curated by Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky — no slouch in the fitness game herself, seeing as she’s a model, fitness author, and actress — as well as Chris’ personal trainer, Luke Zocchi.

For those following the popular keto-based diet, Good Morning America has compiled some Super Bowl party food for you, like recipes for keto-friendly cauliflower grilled cheese, sausage stuffed mushrooms, and Bloody Mary wings.

Food Network also posted some healthier Super Bowl party options, including lightened up Asian turkey sliders, sweet potato skins, and vegetarian beans in blankets.

