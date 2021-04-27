Stephan James leads college sports drama ‘National Champions; The Rich and the Ruthless’ heads to BET+

John Salangsang/January Images

Stephan James will star alongside J. K. Simmons in the upcoming college sports drama National Champions, Deadline has learned.

The film will center on James as a star quarterback who “ignites a players’ strike hours before the biggest game of the year” in hopes of getting “fair compensation, equality, and respect for the athletes.”

Production on National Champion is set to begin in New Orleans next month.

Meawhile, Victoria Rowell’s hit dram-com The Rich and the Ruthless has landed at BET+.

According to Deadline, the series, the first three seasons of which are currently streaming on the ViacomCBS platform, will launch its upcoming fourth season on May 13. Created by, starring and directed by Rowell, The Rich and the Ruthless follows the first Black-owned family soap opera on broadcast television and the drama that ensues to keep it on the air.

In addition to Rowell, The Rich and the Ruthless stars Richard Brooks, Alesha Reneé, Robert Ri’chard, Chrystale Wilson, Michael Colyar, Dawnn Lewis and more.

