Sterling K. Brown to star, exec-produce Hulu’s ‘Washington Black’; Regal offers immersive auditoriums

Sterling K. Brown is headed to Hulu for his next major TV project.

The This Is Us actor will executive-produce and star in Washington Black, a new series based on Esi Edugyan’s best-selling novel of the same name. The story follows the adventures of 11-year-old George Washington “Wash” Black, a young boy living on a Barbados sugar plantation during the 19th century. After learning of a shocking death, Black “flees the plantation and travels the world.” Brown will play Medwin Harris, a “Black refugee who traveled the world after a traumatic childhood” and has Washington Black as his young protégé.

In other news, Regal theaters is offering moviegoers an immersive experience to see some of this year’s most highly-anticipated films. In select theaters, Regal offers fans the option of ScreenX and 4DX auditoriums. On ScreenX, which is the world’s first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view, movie fans can now watch Venom, No Time to Die and Spider-Man: No Way Home on a panoramic screen. 4DX allows audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects, fans can watch Dune, Eternals, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, among others. For more information on how to get tickets, go to Regal’s website.

Finally, SIX, the Broadway musical that centers on the six wives of Henry VIII, had a new opening night on Sunday after the pandemic put the show on hiatus for over a year. The original diverse cast of Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr, all returned for a performance. Tickets are now on sale.

