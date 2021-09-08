Steve from ‘Blue’s Clues’ leaves inspiring message to show’s grown-up fans

Mike Albans/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Blue’s Clues turned 25 on Tuesday and, to celebrate, Steve Burns returned to share a sweet message to the show’s original fans, who are now full grown.

Steve donned the familiar green-striped polo to speak directly to those who once watched him find clues with the playful puppy named Blue.

“Hi, you got a second?,” he started the sentimental clip that was shared on Nick Jr.’s Twitter. “You remember how when we were younger we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?”

“And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I’m leaving’… And we didn’t see each other for a really long time,” Steve continued. “Can we just talk about that?”

Burns left the series in 2002 and handed the reins over to his “brother,” Joe, played by Donovan Patton. Steve explained how thankful he is to have gone to college because it allowed him to achieve “many of the things that I wanted to do!”

He then told his fans how proud he is of their growth.

“Look at all you have done and all you have accomplished,” he praised. “We started out with clues and now it’s what? Student loans, and jobs, and families…and some of that has been kind of hard.”

“I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help,” Steve declared, noting that he’s still inspired by his time on the Nick Jr. show. “I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years I never forgot you… Ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

The video has amassed over 16.6 million views and over one million likes as of Wednesday morning.

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy

— Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

