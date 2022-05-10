Steve Harvey calls Will Smith’s Oscars slap a “punk” move

ABC/Matt Sayles

Steve Harvey says he “lost a lot of respect” for Will Smith following his on-stage slap of Chris Rock during the Oscars.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Judge Steve Harvey host was speaking to Georgia State University law students about his life and career when he addressed the incident, calling it a “punk move.”

“I’m a Christian but I’m really undeveloped,” Harvey admitted. “On a scale of 1 to 10, I’m like a 2. That’s the level of Christianity I can work on. You slap [famed preacher and author] T.D. Jakes, he’ll turn the other cheek. You slap me? If you sit back in your seat, Jada would have to move out of the way.”

The stand-up comic-turned-author and entertainment mogul also noted, “I’m just a hood boy. I come from the dirty. Very few will give it to you the way I give it to you. People often don’t want to tell you the side that got them there. That’s my specialty.”

