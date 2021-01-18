Steve Martin shares hilarious thoughts about getting the COVID-19 vaccine

ABC/Craig Sjodin(NEW YORK) — Steve Martin says he has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but admits he has mixed feelings about it.

Taking to social media over the weekend, the Cheaper by the Dozen star revealed that he received a shot in the arm and described what the process was like.

“Good news/Bad news,” Martin opened up his Saturday announcement on Twitter, “Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!”

Martin says, age aside, getting the vaccine appeared to be the least of his worries, adding, “The operation in NYC was smooth as silk” — which he jokingly added he was aware of the cliché.

The Emmy and Academy Award-winning actor continued that the process was “hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard” and profusely thanked those who made it possible for him to get vaccinated.

“Thank you all, and thank you science,” concluded Martin.

It was previously announced by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that seven million New York residents are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

New York’s COVID-19 vaccinations are by appointment only as supply is currently limited, says Cuomo. Those interested in scheduling an appointment can do so on the state’s “Am I Eligible” website.

By Megan Stone

