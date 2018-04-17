Steven Spielberg becomes first director to gross $10 billion at global box office

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(HOLLYWOOD) — Steven Spielberg has just become the first director to surpass $10 billion at the worldwide box office, The Wrap reports.

Spielberg hits the milestone thanks to the success box office of his latest film, Ready Player One, combined with the rest of his body of work including Jaws, Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones.

According to numbers from Box Office Mojo, Ready Player One grossed an estimated $114.9 million in the U.S., with a global tally of $475.1 million after just three weeks in theaters.

Spielberg’s all-time top-grossing film is 1993’s Jurassic Park, which made $983.8 million worldwide.

Peter Jackson, the director of The Lord of the Rings franchise, is a little over $3 billion behind the $10 billion mark. His films have grossed a total of around $6.5 billion. Transformers’ Michael Bay, Avatar’s James Cameron and Harry Potter’s David Yates round out the top five top-grossing directors.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.