Steven Spielberg gets into the superhero business with “Blackhawk”

Warner Bros./Eric Charbonneau(LOS ANGELES) — It looks like Steven Spielberg will take a crack at directing his first superhero film, an adaptation of DC’s Blackhawk comic series, according to Variety.

In the comics, Blackhawk leads a team of World War II flying aces, later operating out of a hidden base called Blackhawk Island, and battles baddies the likes of King Condor and Killer Shark.

Spielberg and his Amblin Entertainment company are re-teaming with Warner Bros. to produce the film; they recently collaborated on his latest hit, Ready Player One.

Blackhawk will be penned by Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull writer, David Koepp.

The news comes just a day after Player One helped the Oscar winner cross a major milestone: Spielberg’s films have now earned more than $10 billion at the box office.

