Steven Spielberg, ‘West Side Story’ stars taking part in IMAX Fan Event
Steven Spielberg, and the cast of his remake of West Side Story, including Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Mike Faist, will be on hand for a special IMAX Live Fan Event on Monday, December 6.
Ten IMAX locations in the U.S. and Canada will screen the special Q&A with the filmmaker and his cast, as well as showing the film. The event starts at 7 p.m. ET.
West Side Story opens nationwide on December 10, 2021, from 20th Century Studios, which is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.
Here is a list of participating theaters:
Boston
Theater: AMC Boston Common 19
Chicago
AMC Oakbrook Center 12 (Oak Brook, IL)
Century 20 Daly City and XD
Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX & RPX
Los Angeles
AMC Century City 15 IMAX
New York
AMC Empire 25 IMAX
New Jersey
AMC Garden State 16
San Francisco
AMC Metreon 16 IMAX
Seattle
Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 & IMAX
Toronto
Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP (Oakville)
