Steven Spielberg, ‘West Side Story’ stars taking part in IMAX Fan Event

Steven Spielberg, and the cast of his remake of West Side Story, including Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Mike Faist, will be on hand for a special IMAX Live Fan Event on Monday, December 6.

Ten IMAX locations in the U.S. and Canada will screen the special Q&A with the filmmaker and his cast, as well as showing the film. The event starts at 7 p.m. ET.

West Side Story opens nationwide on December 10, 2021, from 20th Century Studios, which is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Here is a list of participating theaters:

Boston

Theater: AMC Boston Common 19

Chicago

AMC Oakbrook Center 12 (Oak Brook, IL)

Century 20 Daly City and XD

Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX & RPX

Los Angeles

AMC Century City 15 IMAX

New York

AMC Empire 25 IMAX

New Jersey

AMC Garden State 16

San Francisco

AMC Metreon 16 IMAX

Seattle

Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 & IMAX

Toronto

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP (Oakville)

