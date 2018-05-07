Stormy Daniels makes cameo on “SNL”: “A storm is a-coming”

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — Stormy Daniels made a guest appearance as herself in the cold open of Saturday Night Live — and managed to make some real headlines.

Daniels called for President Donald Trump’s resignation in the sketch when asked by Alec Baldwin’s Trump what would put an end to the scandal involving the porn star and the president.

Baldwin’s Trump instead hits on Daniels, saying “my polls are up.”

Daniels’ cameo came at the end of a long opening sketch that began with Ben Stiller reprising his role as Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen.

“Mr. Trump, I don’t know what to do, you keep changing your story on the Stormy Daniels payment,” Stiller said, portending the cameo to come.

Cohen then switched to his “burner phone” and jumped between conversations with a host of figures caught up in the always evolving scandals surrounding Trump’s presidency, including Martin Short as Trump’s eccentric ex-doctor Harold Bornstein. SNL castmembers Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon made brief appearances as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Trump’s new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, respectively.

A-listers Jimmy Fallon and Scarlett Johansson also got in on the fun, making funny cameos as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The show was hosted by Atlanta star Donald Glover, who plays young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, opening nationwide May 25. Glover was the musical guest, as well, as his alter ego Childish Gambino.

[embedded content]

