Strange indeed: New Coke coming back for 'Stranger Things' season three tie-in

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Coca-Cola is leaning into what is considered among the biggest marketing misfires of all time by bringing back New Coke as a clever tie-in to the ’80s-set Stranger Things.

AdAge reports that since the Netflix’s show’s third season is set in 1985, it’s the perfect period for the soda to make a comeback. The trade noted that, “no money exchanged hands,” between the soda company and the streaming service, which doesn’t run commercials.

Barry Smyth, head of global partnership marketing at Netflix, tells the trade that bringing back the drink — which only spent 79 days on the market before Coca-Cola reverted to its original formula — started as a joke by Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

The third season of the acclaimed paranormal series hits Netflix on July 4 — right around the time you can taste the soda giant’s failure for yourself…for a limited time.

