“Stranger Things” attraction coming to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights

Netflix(HOLLYWOOD) — Get ready to enter the Upside Down this Halloween.

Stranger Things is coming to Universal Studio’s annual Halloween Horror Nights. The Netflix sci-fi show will get its own haunted attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Singapore.

Entertainment Weekly reports the show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer and producer Shawn Levy are working with the Horror Nights design team to recreate key elements of the series for a brand new maze inspired by the show”s first season.

According to EW, the attraction will feature elements such as the “menacing Hawkins National Laboratory under the U.S. Department of Energy,” the “Byers home adorned with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights,” and the “eerie Upside Down woods oozing a shower of floating orb-like spores.”

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off in September, and feel free to get into the spirit with your best Eleven, Dustin or Hopper get-up. As the Stranger Things Twitter page says, “We’re not saying costumes are required. But we’re not not saying that.”

Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting that a filmmaker named Charlie Kessler is suing the Duffer Brothers, claiming they ripped off the idea for Stranger Things from his short film called Montauk.

He says he pitched the short film’s concept to the Duffer Brothers in 2014 and that they later used “his script, idea, story and film” to make the hit show.

In an odd — or perhaps no so odd — coincidence, the working title of Stranger Things was reportedly Montauk.

