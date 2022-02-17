‘Stranger Things’ renewed for fifth season…but that will be its last

Netflix

Good news and bad news for Stranger Things fans today. On the positive, the show has been renewed for a fifth season. However, that will be the Emmy-nominated show’s last.

That’s the word from the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, who addressed fans in a press release Thursday, noting the penultimate season will be split into two parts: The first launching on May 27, and the second on July 1.

Netflix teased the announcement on Twitter, which comes nearly three years after Season 3 ended, with the streaming giant’s Los Angeles movie marquee noting, in upside-down letters, “Every end has a beginning.”

The Duffer Brothers noted, “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale.”

They continued, “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support.”

