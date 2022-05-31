‘Stranger Things’ season 4 sets viewership record for Netflix

Netflix

The debut of the first part of Stranger Things‘ fourth season scored record numbers for Netflix.

The streaming service revealed nearly 286.8 million hours of the show were viewed just since Friday — the biggest premiere weekend for an English language TV series ever for Netflix.

Moreover, Stranger Things season 4 was the #1 title in 83 countries.

That previous record’s holder was Bridgerton season 2; it scored 193 million hours in its debut weekend during the week of March 21-27.

Stranger Thing‘s launch over the weekend bested that performance by nearly 50%.

Bridgerton‘s second season ended up attracting more than 627 million hours viewed worldwide in its first full week on Netflix.

It’s also obvious that fans were catching up with previous adventures in the Upside Down; season 1 attracted over 38 million viewing hours last weekend; season 2 scored more than 22 million hours viewed; and just under 25 million hours of season 3 were binged.

