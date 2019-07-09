'Stranger Things' season three off to record-breaking start, says Netflix

Netflix(NEW YORK) — Stranger Things is off to a record-breaking third season — at least, according to Netflix.

In a Monday tweet, Netflix claimed that “40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days.”

It should be noted that Netflix defines a view as a member account that has watched 70 percent of one episode of a series, or 70 percent of a film.

The tweet goes went to claim that “18.2 million have already finished the entire season.”

All Netflix viewer numbers need to be taken with a grain of salt, however, since unlike Nielsen viewer numbers, Netflix’s audience measurements and their methods aren’t available for independent verification.

Stranger Things, set in the 1980s, follows a group of kids — played by Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown — who encounter supernatural events in their seemingly ordinary town of Hawkins, Indiana.

