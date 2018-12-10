'Stranger Things' season three teaser reveals mysterious episode titles

Netflix(NEW YORK) — Start speculating, Stranger Things fans.

Netflix has released a new teaser for the show’s third season, which reveals the cryptic titles of all eight episodes, including:

Suzie, Do You Copy?

The Mall Rats

The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

The Sauna Test

The Source

The Birthday

The Bite

The Battle of Starcourt

The teaser concludes with this message: “In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues.”

Season three of Stranger Things – starring Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo – will debut in 2019.

[embedded content]

