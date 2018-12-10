'Stranger Things' season three teaser reveals mysterious episode titles
(NEW YORK) — Start speculating, Stranger Things fans.
Netflix has released a new teaser for the show’s third season, which reveals the cryptic titles of all eight episodes, including:
Suzie, Do You Copy?
The Mall Rats
The Case of the Missing Lifeguard
The Sauna Test
The Source
The Birthday
The Bite
The Battle of Starcourt
The teaser concludes with this message: “In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues.”
Season three of Stranger Things – starring Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo – will debut in 2019.
