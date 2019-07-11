'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown launches collection of customizable Converse sneakers

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown wants you to walk a mile in her shoes.

The 15-year-old actress has just launched a new line of fun, customizable Converse sneakers called “Millie By You,” which highlights her love of whales and the ocean, as well as DIY fashion.

“The coolest part is YOU get to customize and create your own unique pair of Chucks with prints, colors and materials chosen by ME!” Brown writes on Instagram. “Go design your pair now!!!!”

The sneakers, including both high top and low top Chuck Taylors, run for $85. You can put your personal touch on them by choosing from “youthful orca or wave prints, a sunset-inspired color palette and matching sea-worthy ankle patches.”

The collab is available now on Converse.com.

Stranger Things season three is on Netflix now.

