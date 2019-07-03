'Stranger Things' stars say new season will have love, suffering and a new “iconic girl duo”

Image courtesy Netflix(NEW YORK) — Forget barbecues and fireworks: Find a nice spot on your couch and celebrate the Fourth of July this year with the return of Stranger Things.

The Netflix sci-fi hit series debuts its third season Thursday, which starts off with the Hawkins, Indiana teens enjoying their summer before high school in 1985. But their vacation is short-lived, thanks to some uninvited chaos from the Upside Down.

“I mean, for Will, you can kind of just see that the monster’s still lingering inside him,” Noah Schnapp tells ABC Radio. “He’s not fully, like, better yet and you’re gonna see there’s a lot of suffering this season, for all the characters.”

As ominous as that sounds, there will also be love in the air as Mike and Eleven deal with their budding romance.

“For Mike, I feel he is taking himself very seriously and trying to figure out if he is an adult or not because he has a girlfriend,” Finn Wolfhard says. “It’s like the Summer of Love. So there’s a lot of fun stuff that I got to do to play Mike this season. I think it’s the best season so far, in my opinion.”

And Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven will also get to explore her first female friendship with Sadie Sink’s Max, who was a newcomer last season.

“I feel like all the friendships on the show have…primarily been focused on the boys’ friendship and so it’s nice to have like an iconic girl duo now,” Sink says.

