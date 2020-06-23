Stream the leg, Johnny: Netflix grabs 'Cobra Kai' for season 3

L-R: Macchio, Zabka/ABC(LOS ANGELES) — The Karate Kid sequel, Cobra Kai, has found a new home at Netflix, the streamer announced on Monday.

The future of the show, which was a breakout hit for YouTube in 2018, and scored a record-setting season two premiere, became uncertain when the online video service signaled it was shifting from scripted to unscripted programming.

The series, featuring original Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, picks up decades after the original film.

Under the terms of the deal, the first two seasons of Cobra Kai will premiere on Netflix this year, with an all-new third season to follow on the streaming giant.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.