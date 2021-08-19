Streaming now: Chadwick Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa in Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios released its most recent episode of its animated series What If…?, and Wednesday’s new offering on Disney+ features the final performance of the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, the character he played in Black Panther and other MCU films.

The new installment begins as a different take on Guardians of the Galaxy, imagining what would have happened if a young T’Challa was snatched from Earth instead of Peter Quill.

“What If…T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” also features the voices of other famous MCU alums: Guardians vets Michael Rooker reprises as Yondu, the leader of the space pirates known as The Ravagers; Karen Gillan again plays Nebula; This Is Us‘ Chris Sullivan voices Taserface, who he played in GOTG Vol. 2; Benicio Del Toro plays The Collector, Djimon Hounsou voices Korath the Pursuer and Sean Gunn lends his voice to Yondu’s first mate Kraglin. Seth Green even reprises as Howard The Duck.

The episode also features Danai Gurira again playing fearsome Wakandan general Okoye, and Josh Brolin as Thanos — but in this tale, the Mad Titan has given up his galaxy-conquering ways, and fights alongside T’Challa and company.

The installment ends with a touching coda to Boseman, who died at 43 in 2020 after a private, years-long battle with cancer. A title card reads over a black screen, noting the episode is “Dedicated to our friend, our inspiration and our hero Chadwick Boseman.”

