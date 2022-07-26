Studio teases first look at Brendan Fraser as 600-pound man in ‘The Whale’

A24

On Tuesday, A24 Films tweeted a first look at a nearly unrecognizable Brendan Fraser as the main character in Requiem for a Dream director Darren Aronofsky‘s The Whale.

The adaptation of the award-winning Samuel D. Hunter play has the former Mummy series star playing a morbidly obese teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

To Newsweek last year, Fraser teased the project is “gonna be like something you haven’t seen before. That’s really all I can tell you.”

He added of his appearance, which has been enhanced with prosthetics, “The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome.”

“I do know it’s going to make a lasting impression,” he expressed.

Fraser has been on the comeback trail of late, with a role as the baddie in the upcoming Batgirl movie and a role in Steven Soderbergh‘s No Sudden Move.

The career change comes after years of self-imposed exile following a divorce and the sexual abuse he told GQ he suffered in 2003 at the hands of former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk. Berk denied the accusations.

For their part, Fraser’s fans are all about the comeback. “Get that man an Oscar now!” one replied to The Whale photo.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.