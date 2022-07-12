‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ lead the pack with nominations for the 74th Annual Emmy Awards
HBO
The 74th Emmy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday, and HBO’sSuccessionled the pack with 25 noms. Another HBO drama,The White Lotus, scored 20, tying with Apple TV+’s previous Emmy sweeperTed Lassoin the Comedy category.
HBO’sHacksand Hulu’sOnly Murders in the Buildingeach scored 17 nods, with the latter’s star,Selena Gomez, becoming the first Latina to be nominated as a producer in the Comedy category.
Other firsts includedSquid Gamenamed as the first non-English speaking Outstanding Drama nominee and previous Emmy winnerZendaya,who became the youngest producer to ever be nominated for a series, forEuphoria.
That series earned 16 nominations.
Additionally,Quinta Brunsonbecame the first Black woman to be nominated three times in the Comedy category, as an actor, writer and producer.
Actor and comedianJ.B. SmooveandBrooklyn Nine-NinestarMelissa Fumerorevealed the lucky names during a livestream ceremony at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Many details of the 2022 Emmys, including the host, location and presenters for the three-hour show, have not yet been announced yet.
The 74th Emmy Awards will be held live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan –The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson –Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco –The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning –The Great
Issa Rae –Insecure
Jean Smart –Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover –Atlanta
Bill Hader –Barry
Nicholas Hoult –The Great
Steve Martin –Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short –Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis –Ted Lasso
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Firth –The Staircase
Andrew Garfield –Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac –Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton –Dopesick
Himesh Patel –Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan –Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Toni Collette –The Staircase
Julia Garner –Inventing Anna
Lily James –Pam and Tommy
Sarah Paulson –American Crime Story: Impeachment
Margaret Qualley –MAID
Amanda Seyfried –The Dropout
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer –Killing Eve
Laura Linney –Ozark
Melanie Lynskey –Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon –The Morning Show
Zendaya –Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman –Ozark
Brian Cox –Succession
Lee Jung-jae –Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk –Better Call Saul
Adam Scott –Severance
Jeremy Strong –Succession
Outstanding Drama series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
