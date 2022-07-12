‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ lead the pack with nominations for the 74th Annual Emmy Awards

HBO

The 74th Emmy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday, and HBO’sSuccessionled the pack with 25 noms. Another HBO drama,The White Lotus, scored 20, tying with Apple TV+’s previous Emmy sweeperTed Lassoin the Comedy category.

HBO’sHacksand Hulu’sOnly Murders in the Buildingeach scored 17 nods, with the latter’s star,Selena Gomez, becoming the first Latina to be nominated as a producer in the Comedy category.

Other firsts includedSquid Gamenamed as the first non-English speaking Outstanding Drama nominee and previous Emmy winnerZendaya,who became the youngest producer to ever be nominated for a series, forEuphoria.

That series earned 16 nominations.

Additionally,Quinta Brunsonbecame the first Black woman to be nominated three times in the Comedy category, as an actor, writer and producer.

Actor and comedianJ.B. SmooveandBrooklyn Nine-NinestarMelissa Fumerorevealed the lucky names during a livestream ceremony at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Many details of the 2022 Emmys, including the host, location and presenters for the three-hour show, have not yet been announced yet.

The 74th Emmy Awards will be held live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan –The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson –Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco –The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning –The Great

Issa Rae –Insecure

Jean Smart –Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover –Atlanta

Bill Hader –Barry

Nicholas Hoult –The Great

Steve Martin –Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short –Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis –Ted Lasso

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth –The Staircase

Andrew Garfield –Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac –Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton –Dopesick

Himesh Patel –Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan –Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette –The Staircase

Julia Garner –Inventing Anna

Lily James –Pam and Tommy

Sarah Paulson –American Crime Story: Impeachment

Margaret Qualley –MAID

Amanda Seyfried –The Dropout

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer –Killing Eve

Laura Linney –Ozark

Melanie Lynskey –Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon –The Morning Show

Zendaya –Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman –Ozark

Brian Cox –Succession

Lee Jung-jae –Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk –Better Call Saul

Adam Scott –Severance

Jeremy Strong –Succession

Outstanding Drama series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

