Sunday’s “American Idol” sees 10 contestants reduced to seven, reveals possible romance

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Sunday night’s Disney-themed episode of American Idol saw three contenders eliminated and revealed a possible romance between two of the contestants.

The top 10 contestants had a chance to visit Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., and were mentored by Idina Menzel, the voice of Elsa in Disney’s Frozen. They all performed Disney songs for America’s vote. Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, dressed as Snow White, were on hand to give their comments.

Here’s who America chose to move on: Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Gabby Barrett, Michael J. Woodard, Cade Foehner, Maddie Poppe, Catie Turner and Jurnee

Ada Vox, Dennis Lorenzo and Michelle Sussett were sent home.

Here are Sunday night’s highlights:

Maddie Poppe led off with “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book, accompanying herself on the ukulele. During rehearsals, Menzel pushed Maddie fight her insecurities and go for some higher notes. Afterwards, Lionel declared Poppe was “absolutely coming of age right in front of our eyes.” Katy said she was proud of Maddie and appreciated her bravery and taking Idina’s advice. Luke called Poppe’s voice “timeless.”

Jurnee followed with “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana. Menzel’s advice for Jurnee was not to “overthink” the song and to “stay within yourself.” Katy praised Jurnee for seeming “connected” to the song and displayed an endearing vulnerability. Luke urged the singer to keep believing and dreaming. Lionel agreed, adding that Jurnee showed a stage presence that had been missing in her other performances to date.

Rocker Cade Foehner tackled “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid. Menzel praised the choice, because it gave him a chance to show a more intimate side of himself. Afterwards, host Ryan Seacrestasked Foehner if there was anyone in particular he had in mind while he was singing and Cade answered “possibly.” A devastated Katy yelled, “Who is she?” Cade didn’t reveal the mystery woman, but when Seacrest pointed out there was “someone in the lounge” paying close attention to the song. The camera panned to an embarrassed Gabby Barrett, to which Perry replied, “Oh my God! Oh my God!”

Later, Barrett sang “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas. Luke declared Gabby has “all of the tools,” noting that she can sing anything from country to soul to Disney tunes. Katy agreed, adding Barrett “brought the pop stardom.”

Michael J. Woodard, who admitted in rehearsal that his voice was a little horse, chose the title song from Beauty and the Beast, and still managed to impress Menzel, who assured Michael that even when he’s not feeling 100 percent, he has the ability to do “beautiful stuff.” Following his performance, Katy called the singer “somewhere between a Michael Jackson and a Frank Ocean. “ Luke told Woodard, “like Disney, you are magical, my friend.”

Caleb Lee Hutchinson delivered his rendition of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story, dedicated to his dog, who is his “best friend.” Caleb was flattered and a little surprised to hear Menzel call his voice “sexy.” Later, the judges lauded Caleb’s song choice, as well as his easygoing, “identifiable” style.

Catie Turner offered her unique take on “Once Upon a Dream” from Sleeping Beauty, to which Menzel exclaimed, “Queen Elsa approves of you darling.” The judges loved the performance, including Lionel, who declared Turner took everyone on a “magical journey,” and made it positively clear that “dreams do come true.”

American Idol returns Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

