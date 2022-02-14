Super Bowl commercials look to the past to promote the future

Rocket Mortgage

Advertisers turned to old favorites and familiar faces to show us a glimpse of the future of cars, telecommunications and food delivery during this year’s Super Bowl.

Among the ads was General Motors, who revived Austin Powers and The Sopranos to push their new line of electric cars.

The Austin Powers crew — including Mike Meyers‘ Dr. Evil, Seth Green as his son Scott, Mindy Sterling‘s Frau Farbissina and Rob Lowe as Number 2 — hatched a plan to “go electric” in an effort to stop climate change from destroying Earth before he could.

Sopranos kids Meadow and A.J., played respectively by Jamie-Lyn Sigler and Robert Iler — recreated the show’s famous open to represent the automaker’s Chevy Silverado “for a new generation.”

Verizon tapped Jim Carey‘s The Cable Guy character to tout its 5G network. Elsewhere, T-Mobile enlisted Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus, who used their talents to save 5G phones trapped by limited networks.

Anna Kendrick channeled Barbie to promote Rocket Mortgage, while Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicholas Braun announced Uber Eats’ expansion to include non-edible items.

FTX enlisted Larry David — the ultimate skeptic of anything new and revolutionary — to tout its cryptocurrency company.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, as Zeus, retired to Palm Springs and was unimpressed with earthly electronics, until his wife Herra — played by Salma Hayek — introduces him to the new BMW X M60.

Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd touted Lay’s potato chips, and real-life married couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost teamed up to hype Amazon’s Alexa.

Movie-wise, Jordan Peele‘s new thriller Nope, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World: Dominion all showcased new trailers.

As for the game, the LA Rams outscored the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

