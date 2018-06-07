“Superfly” remake's Director X admits he couldn't compete with the original movie's soundtrack

© 2018 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. (NEW YORK) — Future executive-produced the soundtrack for the remake of the classic movie Superfly, but Director X, who shot the new film, says they knew they couldn’t compete with the music from the original film, which was created by the late, legendary Curtis Mayfield.

“I didn’t want to get into a competition with the original soundtrack,” Director X tells ABC Radio. “That’s one of the greatest albums ever made. You’re not touching it. You’re not coming close. We’re not gonna try.”

The director, born Julien Christian Lutz, worked closely with Future in creating new music for the remake. Future appears on 10 of the 13 cuts on the new soundtrack and other artists on the album include Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Miguel, and Khalid.

Future recorded the new single from the album, “No Shame,” with PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Director X says that song captures the essence of the film.

“It really is a theme for the movie. You hear the music,” he says. “You hear this come up quite a bit as the film goes. No shame in my game, kinda it just encapsulated what Superfly or what Priest is doing.”

The Superfly soundtrack will be released this Friday, June 8, and the film, starring Trevor Jackson of black-ish, arrives June 13.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.