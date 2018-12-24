Supernatural shows 'Z Nation' and 'Midnight, Texas' get the axe

Keith Allen in “Z Nation”; Oliver Irwin/The Global Asylum/SYFY(NEW YORK) — There will be two fewer TV shows about the supernatural in the new year, but there’s a glimmer of hope for both.

First off: Cable’s SyFY has cancelled the post-apocalyptic comedy-drama Z Nation after five seasons. This Friday’s season-ending episode will now serve as the series finale. The drama series starring Kellita Smith, DJ Qualls and Keith Allan ran for nearly 70 episodes in total. However, fans won’t have to say so long just yet — Netflix has picked up eight episodes of the Z Nation prequel Black Summer, which stars Hart of Dixie’s Jaime King.

Also ending is NBC’s Midnight, Texas. The series, based on True Blood creator and author Charlaine Harris’ best-selling trilogy, lasted two seasons and will broadcast its final episode this Friday. The good news — Like many other canceled series before it, producers are shopping Midnight, Texas to another outlets in hopes of continuing the series, which stars Francois Arnaud, Dylan Bruce and Arielle Kebbel.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.