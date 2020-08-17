'Supernatural' star Jensen Ackles turning super in 'The Boys: Season 3'

Ackles in “Supernatural” – Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — Days after it was announced that Amazon’s skewed-view superhero show The Boys would be back for a third season comes an announcement from Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles that he’ll be playing a lead role in that season.

Ackles made the word-less announcement via Instagram, in which he claimed to be looking for a new gig after Supernatural ends with its 15th season, which kicks off this fall. Just then, a copy of The Boys graphic novel flies into his hands, and the Elvis Presley song “Soldier Boy” kicks off.

The song is a reference to his character of the same name, Soldier Boy, who according to the comic and series’ canon was one of the first superheroes. The Captain America-like figure got his start on the battlefields of World War II, having been given a special serum later known as Compound V.

The second season of The Boys premieres September 4 on Amazon Prime. This time around, Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid’s Hughie, Laz Alonszo’s Mother’s Milk, and Tomer Kapon’s Frenchie are on the run from Anthony Starr’s Homelander and the rest of Vought Industries’ anti-heroic superheroes The Seven. They’ll also tangle with the mystery of the team’s newest addition: Aya Cash’s Stormfront.

