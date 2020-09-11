'Supernatural' stars emotionally thank fans as show wraps final day of filming

Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Hard to believe that after 15 intense seasons, Supernatural is almost over. The longstanding CW drama marked its last day of filming and the series’ stars were understandably choked up over saying goodbye.

Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, who star as Dean and Sam Winchester and Castiel, respectively, took to social media to thank fans for supporting the show for nearly two decades.

Ackles broke fans’ hearts on Thursday morning as he headed into his last day of filming and penned an emotional letter bidding farewell to his home since 2005. “Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever,” he remarked. “What a ride it has been. And what a run.”

Ackles previously revealed that he will be taking home his favorite prop of the series — the coveted 1967 black Chevy Impala named Baby that’s been a part of the show since the first episode.

Padalecki also shared his thoughts on Supernatural coming to an end as he made his last drive to work on Thursday, admitting to fans, “Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock.”

As for Collins, he kept his farewell brief, writing on Thursday, “You’ve changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better. Fight on.”

Other stars reacted to seeing the beloved supernatural drama come to an end, with Felicia Day, who played Charlie, admitting, “Didn’t know I’d feel so many feelings today from so far away.” Jim Beaver (Bobby Singer) revealed that he felt “Deep feelings. Very deep,” over the final day of filming.

Supernatural first premiered on the CW — then the WB — on September 13, 2005. The final episode is slated to air on November 19.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.