Superstars! Couple goes viral after finding Molly Shannon’s cellphone

The COO of Metropolis Comics became the superhero that a celebrity needed, after he found Molly Shannon‘s cellphone.

On his TikTok, Vincent Zurzolo posted a selfie video in which he explained he was in a cab with his wife, headed from New York Comic Con on Sunday, when they heard a cellphone ringing in the back seat.

He explained a “very nervous” person was on the other end of the line, then Zurzolo panned to show the owner: Molly Shannon, in their home, doing her SNL character Mary Catherine Gallagher’s famous “Superstar” pose.

Shannon explained she’s normally “very reliable” with her cellphone, which she guessed must have spilled from her purse. She used the “Find My Phone” iPhone app to locate it but doubted she’d ever see it again.

The trio met in person to make the exchange. “I said, it’s very serendipitous that we all meet, so there must be a reason for it,” the actress admitted.

Showing some comic timing of his own, Zurzolo deadpanned, “I let her know we are swingers, and she is staying the night.”

“Yeah, it all worked out great,” Shannon added sexily, before closing with “Happy Sunday!” and gratefully hugging the couple.

The post has been liked more than 40 thousand times since the Zurzolos posted it Tuesday.

