'Survivor: Winners at War' cast announced

Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment(LOS ANGELES) — Survivor host Jeff Probst on Tuesday announced the 20 legendary Survivor winners who will go head-to-head against each other on the show’s season, Survivor: Winners at War.

Winners at War, according to CBS, “unites the most memorable, heroic and celebrated champions from the past two decades in the biggest battle in the show’s history, as the series’ best strategists of all time fight to earn the title of Sole Survivor again.”

Survivor: Winners at War premieres February 12 at 8 p.m., ET on CBS.

As previously announced, a one-hour retrospective special, Survivor 40: Greatest Moments and Players, will air a week earlier on February 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Here are the 20 returning winners competing in Winners at War:

Adam Klein, 28

Winner of Millennials vs. Gen-X (2016)

Amber Mariano, 40

Winner of All-Stars (2004)

Ben Driebergen, 36

Winner of Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (2017)

Danni Boatwright, 43

Winner of Guatemala (2005)

Denise Stapley, 48

Winner of Philippines (2012)

Ethan Zohn, 45

Winner of Africa (2001)

Jeremy Collins, 41

Winner of Second Chance (2015)

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, 36

Winner of One World (2012)

Michele Fitzgerald, 29

Winner of Kaôh R?ng (2016)

Natalie Anderson, 33

Winner of San Juan del Sur (2014)

Nick Wilson, 28

Winner of David vs. Goliath (2018)

Parvati Shallow, 36

Winner of Fans vs. Favorites (2008)

Rob Mariano, 43

Winner of Redemption Island (2011)

Sandra Diaz-Twine, 44

Winner of Pearl Islands (2003) & Heroes vs. Villains (2010)

Sarah Lacina, 34

Winner of Game Changers (2017)

Sophie Georgina Clarke, 29

Winner of South Pacific (2011)

Anthony “Tony” Vlachos, 45

Winner of Cagayan (2014)

Tyson Apostol, 39

Winner of Blood vs. Water (2013)

Wendell Holland, 35

Winner of Ghost Island (2018)

Yul Kwon, 44

Winner of Cook Islands (2006)