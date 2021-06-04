Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis to reunite for ‘Thelma & Louise’ 30th anniversary

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

Thelma & Louise marks its 30th anniversary this year and to celebrate the milestone, the movie’s leading ladies will come together for a special reunion.

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, the stars of the 1991 film, are pairing up for a drive-in screening of the classic and will sit down with fans for an in-person Q&A session beforehand.

The event will take place at Los Angeles’ Cinespia’s Drive In at the Greek Theatre and will benefit two organizations of the actress’ choice — The LA Regional Food Bank for Sarandon, and The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

“We’ve seen it outdoors once before, a number of years ago at Cannes,” Sarandon recalled to Entertainment Tonight. “And I’ve gotta say, it plays really well outside.”

As of Thursday evening, tickets were selling for $75 but have since sold out.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.