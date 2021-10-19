Sylvester Stallone bids “bittersweet” goodbye to ‘The Expendables’ franchise; passes baton to Jason Statham

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On his Instagram, Sylvester Stallone bade farewell to his hit Expendables franchise.

The actor, writer, and producer posted a video shot on the European set after he’d wrapped his last scene as mercenary Barney Ross in the fourth film in the series.

“It’s been about 12 years,” the 75-year-old star noted, adding, “it’s time to be moving on.”

“It’s always bittersweet,” Stallone said, explaining he’s “ready to pass the baton to Jason [co-star Jason Statham] in his capable hands.”

Statham played Ross’ buddy Lee Christmas in the successful series that debuted in 2010, and which has highlighted action stars of a certain age, including now-74-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger; Stallone’s Rocky IV nemesis Dolph Lundgren, who is 65; Mickey Rourke, now 69; former MMA fighter Randy Couture and martial artist Jet Li, who are 58; 66-year-old Bruce Willis; 65-year-old Mel Gibson; and Terry Crews, who is a relatively young 53.

To date, the modestly-budgeted Expendables movies have made $800 million worldwide.

The fourth installment, coming out in 2022, adds martial arts legend Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia and Megan Fox to the mix.

