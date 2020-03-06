Taika Waititi unwrapping two 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' projects for Netflix

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar winning Jojo Rabbit writer/director Taika Waititi is working on not one, but two animated series for Netflix inspired by Roald Dahl’s 1964 book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The first is based on the book’s characters, while the second will be a completely original take on the Oompa-Loompas — the small humans who worked in Wonka’s factory.

The streamer said in a statement on Thursday, “The shows will retain the quintessential spirit and tone of the original story while building out the world and characters far beyond the pages of the Dahl book for the very first time.”

Waititi is currently putting the finishing touches on the feature film Next Goal Wins and will next write and direct Thor: Love and Thunder.

