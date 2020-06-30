Take it from Dr. McDreamy: “Wear a mask”
(LOS ANGELES) — He isn’t a doctor, but Patrick Dempsey played one on TV, and he’s got some medical advice he’s heeding himself.
Dempsey, who played Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy, posted a selfie to Instagram showing off his blue eyes — and his checkered face mask.
Mimicking one of his character’s catchphrases, Dempsey captioned the pic, “It’s a Beautiful Day to Save Lives,” adding the hashtags #WearAMask, #COVID19, and #YourActionsSaveLives.
By Stephen Iervolino
