Taking a bite of 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet', from the creators of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Apple TV+(NEW YORK) — Staring today, you can binge the entire first season of the new Apple TV+ workplace comedy, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars and co-creators Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day created the show, with another Sunny vet, one of its executive producers, Megan Ganz.

Mythic Quest stars McElhenney playing Ian [EYE-an] Grimm, the egomaniacal creator of a massively popular, multiplayer World of Warcraft-like game called Mythic Quest, which is about to launch its first major expansion.

The cast also includes Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham, as well as Community‘s Danny Pudi, Charlotte Nicdao, and Sunny‘s David Hornsby, who, as with their other show, also produces.



McElhenney sports a beard reminiscent of Twitter founder’s Jack Dorsey, but he tells ABC Audio the usually black-clad character is an “amalgam” of a few creative directors he met while researching with Ubisoft, the gaming company that’s co-producing the show.

“Some Criss Angel just sprinkled in there,” Ganz adds, referencing the illusionist. “[O]nce they started putting those rings on Rob and he’s like clicking them together…that’s when I saw the transformation.”

“It really is satisfying,” Rob agrees. “I mean, I wouldn’t wear 15 rings in my normal life, but I get it.”

Nicdao plays Poppi Li, the game’s head designer, who butts heads with Grimm. She credits the producers with avoiding a common sitcom trope: “I think that was really something that we were trying to steer clear of the woman that comes in and is like, ‘Stop having fun!'”

She adds, “I think that the fun thing…is you might sort of read her as being the sensible one…And then…you see that her ego is just as destructive as Ian, Rob’s character…as the season goes on.”



