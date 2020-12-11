Tamera Mowry says her kids love ‘Sister, Sister’ so much, they want to be actors

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Tamera Mowry says Sister, Sister is the gift that keeps on giving.

The 42-year-old mom of two revealed to E!’s Daily Pop that her children, eight-year-old Aden and five-year-old Ariah are big fans of the show. Not only that, she says her kids have been inspired to walk in their mother’s footsteps.

“They love Sister, Sister,” said Mowry. “Ariah watches it on her own. She loves it so much, Aiden loves it so much that now both of them want to be actors.”

Mowry, who was 16 when the Emmy Award-winning show catapulted her and sister Tia Mowry into fame had mixed feelings about her children’s announcement.

“I was like, ‘Oh lord. Oh lord,'” she laughed.

The television personality went onto explain that Hollywood would be in a lot of trouble if her children kickstarted an acting career.

Mowry admits her son can “get away with everything” while her daughter, Ariah is so self-certain, “She will even be confidently wrong!”

“Doesn’t matter where she is, what she’s doing, how she’s dressed, wherever she is, she is confidently grounded,” she continued.

Sister, Sister ran for six seasons between 1994 and 1999.

By Megan Stone

