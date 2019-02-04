Taraji P. Henson calls Jussie Smollett “resilient” following his first public appearance since alleged attack

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — During an appearance Monday on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Taraji P. Henson offered some thoughts for her Empire co-star Jussie Smollett, who was allegedly attacked last week in Chicago, in what police are investigating as a hate crime.

“He’s resilient,” Henson told the hosts. “When your very fiber is love…it’s just who he is. So, he’s very resilient.”

Taraji’s comments come after Smollett made his first public appearance over the weekend since the attack. As previously reported, the actor claimed two men hurled racial and homophobic epithets at him, threw an unknown substance on him and put a rope around his neck.

On Saturday night, Smollett took the stage at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California, after an introduction from his older brother Joel, who called him “a true artist” and “the epitome of love.”

“Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love,” Jussie Smollett said, tearing up before beginning his set. “We hope that you all stand with us.”

The performance was initially supposed to include a meet-and-greet for fans who had upgraded their tickets, but due to security concerns, the meet-and-greet was canceled. Fans will receive refunds, according to an email from the vendor, TicketWeb.

“Jussie is so honored to perform for his fans, friends and family on Saturday night. However, please forgive us. For security reasons, we cannot accommodate any meet & greets. Your meet & greet upgrade can either be refunded or donated to the Black AIDS Institute in your name,” said the email provided to ABC News.

As of the weekend, Chicago police tell ABC News there are no further updates on the investigation.

