Taraji P Henson confirms her split from fiancé Kelvin Hayden

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — It looks like Taraji P Henson is back on the market.

The What Men Want actress, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday, confirmed she has called it quits with her fiancé and former NFL player Kelvin Hayden during an interview with The Breakfast Club morning show.

Henson and 37-year-old Hayden, got engaged in May 2018 after two years of dating. The couple was set to get married in April but postponed the wedding due to COVID-19. But in the end, Henson says: “It didn’t work out.”

“I tried, I said, ‘let’s do the therapy thing’ but if you’re both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship,” Henson shared.

Henson said the couple realized that they were prioritizing each other’s happiness over their own. “We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy,” she added.

She didn’t share too much detail as to what exactly caused the breakup but she says: “It’s nobody’s business what’s going on in my personal life.”

“All I’m saying is relationships take work. And it takes both sides to really be there. It’s selfless,” she continued. “Sometimes, you gotta take it to the therapist and work it out first. That’s why it is so important.”

After launching a virtual therapy campaign earlier this year, Henson plans to continue pushing the importance of therapy and mental health, particularly within the Black community, on her upcoming Facebook Watch show, Peace of Mind with Taraji.

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.