Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union to produce ‘Sorcerority’; Jay Ellis signs on to ‘Somebody I Used to Know’

ABC/Troy Harvey

Taraji P. Henson and Gabrielle Union are teaming up behind the camera for a brand-new project.

According to Deadline, the two have signed on to produce Sorcerority, a feature film adaptation of Mikhail Sebastian and George Watson‘s graphic novel of the same name. The book follows Melanie, a young girl who follows in her late mother’s footsteps by enrolling into a historically African-American coven and university of magic. There, she “discovers her enrollment into the school may not be entirely of her own choosing, but rather the calculated actions of a higher authority.” Casting for the film has yet to be announced.

In other news, Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons and Alison Brie are set to star in Dave Franco‘s romantic comedy Somebody I Used to Know. Directed and co-written by Franco, the film follows Brie as a workaholic who reunites with an ex-boyfriend, played by Ellis, during a trip to her hometown. During their encounter, Ally begins to “question all of her prior life choices.” A release date for Somebody I Used to Know has not been announced.

Finally, fresh off of his Candyman box office success, Jordan Peele has inked a multi-year television deal with Universal Studios via his Monkeypaw Productions banner, Deadline reports. As you may recall, Peele had previously signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios back in 2018. Under his new deal, the Oscar winner will get to develop television projects across Universal Studio Group divisions.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.