Taraji P. Henson reveals the “dark moment” she had amid the COVID-19 pandemic

On Wednesday, during the Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji, the Empire actress, 50, revealed that she had thoughts about taking her own life.

“For a couple of days, I couldn’t get out of the bed, I didn’t care. That’s not me. Then, I started having thoughts about ending it,” she candidly admitted to her co-host Tracie Jade and licensed psychologist Dr. LaShonda Green.

After explaining that she had recently purchased a gun, Henson shared she thought, “‘I could go in there right now, and just end it all.'”

The Oscar nominee added that it crossed her mind about how her son, Marcell Johnson, would react to her death but told herself that “he’ll get over it” because he’s an adult.

Henson experienced these thoughts for two nights in a row before she realized she needed to tell someone how she was feeling. And when she did, she was able to overcome those “dark” thoughts.

“‘Oh my god, I feel so much better,” she recalled thinking. “I’m not gonna do it now.'”

Green asserted that it’s “very normal” to “feel lonely” and “to not want to do it anymore” before adding that opening up about those thoughts can be a very cathartic experience.

