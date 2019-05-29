Taron Egerton says Elton John won’t stop emailing him 'Rocketman' reviews

Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — The reviews for the Elton John musical biopic Rocketman have been pouring in ahead of its release this Friday — and Elton has apparently been poring over them.

Rocketman star Taron Egerton told Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday night that Elton won’t stop sending him critiques. “I try and avoid reviews but Elton sends me them every day. I mean, he’s vetting my reviews. I’m sure there are bad ones that he’s not sending,” Egerton says.

He added that Elton’s emails always have the same subject line: “And another one.”

Rocketman currently has a 90-pervent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and received a four-minute standing ovation when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.

The film stars Egerton as Elton, Jamie Bell as lyricist Bernie Taupin and Richard Madden as Elton’s former manager/lover, John Reid.

