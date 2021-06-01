Taylor Swift snags a role in David O. Russell’s latest star-studded film

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift is dipping back into the acting world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer is set to appear in David O. Russell‘s latest film, which is currently completing production in Los Angeles.

Taylor will be part of a huge star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant.

Russell wrote and directed the film, but the plot details are still hush-hush. No release date has been set yet.

This will mark Taylor’s return to the big screen following her role in 2019’s critically panned movie musical Cats. She’s had more success with her documentaries, including Netflix’s Miss Americana and the Disney+ concert doc Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

