Taylor Swift thought it was “hilarious” that John Travolta mistook her for drag queen lookalike

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — In a moment that’s now gone viral, John Travolta almost presented the MTV VMA for Video of the Year to a Taylor Swift drag queen, instead of the real Taylor — but she didn’t mind.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jade Jolie, who appeared in the “You Need to Calm Down” video, posted about the moment on Instagram, joking, “Almost got my first award tonight thanks to @johntravolta.”

But what did the real Taylor think of the blunder?

Taylor’s pal and video co-producer Todrick Hall says she “thought it was hilarious.”

“[Travolta] was so confident that it was her,” Todrick said during an appearance on The Jerry O’ Show Wednesday, according to E! News. “I loved it, I saw it and we talked about it backstage, Taylor thought it was hilarious.”

Travolta can’t catch a break when it comes to awards show gaffes — he purposely refused to read the winner’s name at the VMAs because he knew he might mess it up. At the 2014 Oscars, he mistakenly introduced Idina Menzel as “Adele Dazeem.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.