Team Josh or Team Charles? “Younger” star Sutton Foster is Team Liza all the way

TV Land(NEW YORK) — Buckle up, Younger fans. The season-five premiere of the TV Land comedy is going to be a game changer.

Sutton Foster — who plays Liza, a 40-something woman pretending to be a millennial for the sake of her career in publishing — tells fans to expect the unexpected.

“I feel like the writers totally throw a curve ball that’s unexpected but it’s exciting,” Foster tells ABC Radio. “It’s a great way to start season five and kind of flips the world upside down so now all the characters are starting in a new place.”

While she won’t spill exactly what the twist will be, Foster does say that this season will focus on Liza growing up in a way and “getting real.”

A major part of the series is also the love triangle between Liza, her boss Charles and the much-younger tattoo artist, Josh. So is Foster Team Josh or Team Charles?

“Everyone’s like, ‘What do you think the end game will be?’ Like, who will she end up with?” Foster says. “And I don’t know. The whole reason she went into this and to reinvent her life in her 40s was not to find a man. That was just a wonderful by product of the whole thing.”

“So I’m gonna say Team Liza,” she concludes.

As for whether she’d ever lie about her age like her character, the answer for the 43-year-old Foster is no.

“I have no desire to go backwards,” she says. “I only wanna move forwards. My life has only gotten better the older I’ve gotten.”

Season five of Younger, also starring Hilary Duff and Debi Mazar, airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. on TV Land. Foster’s new album, Take Me to the World, is also out now.

[embedded content]

