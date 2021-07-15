‘Ted Lasso’ leads TV Critics Association awards with five nods; ‘WandaVision’, ‘Mare of Easttown’ among other multiple nominees
Apple TV+
Fresh from its 20 Emmy nominations earlier this week, the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso leads the pack with five nominations for this year’s Television Critics Association (TCA) awards.
Jason Sudeikis‘ series is in good company: Disney+’s Emmy leader WandaVision, along with HBO’s Emmy nominees Mare of Easttown, Hacks, and I Will Destroy You all earned four TCA nominations each.
Other shows recognized by the Television Academy this week were also represented in the TCA’s nominations, including The Flight Attendant, The Mandalorian, and Pose.
Like last year, the pandemic means no actual event will be held for the winners to gather their gold; instead, they’ll be notified at a later date.
Here are the nominees for the 37th Annual Television Critics Association Awards:
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – HBO
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird – Showtime
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad – Amazon
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision – Disney+
Mj Rodriguez, Pose – FX
Omar Sy, Lupin – Netflix
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – HBO
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
Maya Erskine, Pen15 – Hulu
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva – Peacock
Charlotte Nicdao, Mythic Quest – Apple TV+
Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Bridgerton – Netflix
The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
Hacks – HBO Max
I May Destroy You – HBO
Mare of Easttown – HBO
P-Valley – Starz
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
WandaVision – Disney+
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix
The Good Lord Bird – Showtime
I May Destroy You – HBO
It’s a Sin – HBO Max
Mare of Easttown – HBO
The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
The Underground Railroad – Amazon
WandaVision – Disney+
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Bridgerton – Netflix
The Crown – Netflix
For All Mankind – Apple TV+
The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu
Lovecraft Country – HBO
The Mandalorian – Disney+
Pose – FX
P-Valley – Starz
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
Girls5Eva – Peacock
Hacks – HBO Max
Mythic Quest – Apple TV+
Pen15 – Hulu
Superstore – NBC
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – NBC
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Bridgerton – Netflix
Hacks – HBO Max
I May Destroy You – HBO
Mare of Easttown – HBO
The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
The Underground Railroad – Amazon
WandaVision – Disney+
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central
Desus & Mero – Showtime
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO
Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS
Saturday Night Live – NBC
Ziwe – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
Allen v. Farrow – HBO
City So Real – NatGeo
Framing Britney Spears – FX/FX On Hulu
Frontline – PBS
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark – HBO
Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special – CBS
The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC
60 Minutes – CBS
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
Couples Therapy – Showtime
Deaf U – Netflix
The Great Pottery Throw Down – HBO Max
Legendary – HBO Max
Nailed It! Double Trouble – Netflix
The Real World Homecoming: New York – Paramount+
Taste the Nation – Hulu
Top Chef: Portland – Bravo
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
Bluey – Disney Jr.
Donkey Hodie – PBS Kids
Emily’s Wonder Lab – Netflix
Odd Squad – PBS Kids
Sesame Street – HBO
Waffles + Mochi – Netflix
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS Kids
