‘Ted Lasso’ takes the pitch for season 2 on July 23; Apple TV+ drops new trailer

Apple TV+

Having already secured a third-season renewal before its second season even premiered, Apple TV+’s Golden Globe-winning comedy Ted Lasso will return July 23.

Apple TV+ made the announcement today, and also dropped a trailer to promote the sophomore season of Jason Sudeikis‘ soccer comedy.

The show, for which Sudekis won a Best Actor Golden Globe in the comedy category, has him playing the title character, an ever-optimistic high school football coach from Kansas who becomes the unlikely manager of a U.K. soccer team. The second season apparently has AFC Richmond going through a winless streak, but as usual, that doesn’t get Ted down.

“There’s two buttons I never like hittin’,” Lasso tells a sports reporter in the clip. “That’s ‘panic,’ and ‘snooze.'”

The series also earned SNL vet Sudekis an Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series trophy from the SAG Awards, a Critics’ Choice award, and accolades from the Writers Guild of America. Co-star Hannah Waddingham, who plays the team’s divorced socialite owner, won a Best Supporting Actress honor at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.