‘Ted Lasso”s surprising season two finale drops today

Apple TV+

The season two finale of Ted Lasso drops today on Apple TV+, coming not long after the show’s first season dominated the Emmys a few weeks ago.

Brett Goldstein won an Emmy for playing the team’s gruff but lovable team captain, Roy Kent. He’s also a writer on the show, and he tells ABC Audio that if season two felt a little different, or there were some surprising choices, that was all part of the plan

“What people really like is to be surprised. And that’s what people liked about the first [season] is they weren’t expecting it,” says Goldstein, who also appeared alongside Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis in the films We’re the Millers and Horrible Bosses 2.

“They weren’t expecting the way any of the characters[or] any of the stories. And so really, what you have to do is keep surprising people. You shouldn’t do what people are expecting because inevitably they’ll feel slightly disappointed because they’re like, oh, yeah, I guess that’s what I wanted to happen,” he continues. “Whereas what you were impressed with the first time was the surprise. And I think that’s the trick is to keep people on their toes.

Juno Temple plays Keeley Jones, who works as the team’s public relations person. She says she’s excited that people are loving the series.

“[I]t meant a lot to us when we were making it, you know? And so the fact that people not just are enjoying it, they say like, ‘it really meant a lot to me and it made me feel good,” says the 32-year-old actress, who wholeheartedly agrees, noting, “I fully concur that it made me feel good making it.”

