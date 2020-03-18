Tekashi69 sued by Fashion Nova for $2.25 million

Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Tekashi69 just wrapped one lawsuit and now he’s got another.

The rainbow-haired rapper is currently being sued by Fashion Nova for failing to carry out his end of a deal.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the clothing company claims that they paid the rapper an advance of $225,000 to promote their brand through his music and social media pages in October 2018. However, when Tekashi was arrested two weeks after receiving the funds he was unable to follow through on his part of the deal.

In addition, the documents claim that Tekashi’s new home behind bars, along with his very informative testimony, disqualified him as a worthy ambassador of Fashion Nova. The brand also feels like they were kept in the dark about his criminal dealings and the fact that he was being prosecuted.

The two teams apparently attempted to work the situation out on their own, with the 23-year-old SoundCloud artist promising to pay the money back, but that didn’t happen. So, now the fashion brand wants their money back — and then some.

Fashion Nova is suing for $2.25 million. Meanwhile, Tekashi is currently serving out a 24-month prison sentence and is set to be released in August.

